Bihar SIR: EC to publish draft electoral roll

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission will publish the draft electoral roll in Bihar tomorrow under the Special Intensive Revision initiative. In his message before the publication of the draft electoral roll, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the physical and digital format of electoral roll will also be provided to all recognised political parties in all 38 districts of Bihar by District Election Officers. He said, the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar and 243 Electoral Officers will invite the voter or any recognised political party to file their objections regarding any discrepancies in the electoral roll. The objections can be made from 1st August to 1st September 2025. ECI issued instructions for conducting Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar on 24th of last month. The objectives of the exercise were to ensure the inclusion of names of all eligible citizens in the electoral roll in a transparent manner. The last intensive revision for Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.