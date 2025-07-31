Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra, testament of normalcy says J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Jul 31, 2025
Last Updated on: 1 August 2025 12:05 AM

The Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has assured tourists of complete security in the region and extended an invitation to visit the Kashmir Valley.      The successful conduct of the Amarnath and Vaishno Devi Yatras, he said, is a testament to the return of normalcy.

Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad after inaugurating the Travel and Tourism Fair in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister said that a comprehensive security audit has been conducted at all major tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. Only those sites that have cleared the audit are being reopened to the public. He added that although tourism had been impacted after Pahalgam attack, the situation is now stabilising.

Highlighting the high footfall of tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal to Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister said that his administration is actively promoting Kashmir tourism in these states to attract more and more tourists to the Union territory.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Abdullah, along with Gujarat Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, inaugurated the largest Travel and Tourism Fair in Gujarat. The three-day event has attracted participation from over 900 exhibitors from across India and abroad.

