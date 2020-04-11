J&K govt. releases 183 crore rupees to MGNREGA beneficiaries

AMN

J&K Government yesterday released a whopping sum of Rs. 183 crores to benefit poor wage seeking households under MGNREGA which has been transferred electronically through around 12 lac transactions directly into the accounts of beneficiaries within a period of 5-6 days by the officials of Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, J&K.

The release of wages is significant as 21 day lockdown to combat the deadly Coronavirus has rendered daily wagers, workers and other vulnerable households of J&K without any work and livelihood.

These funds have been directly transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) through digitally signed Fund Transfer Orders which means these people do not have to risk their lives by going out to collect the payment physically. The efforts of the department were appreciated by labourers all over the UT.

Secretary Department of Rural Development & PR, Sheetal Nanda said, the department has long since implemented electronic Fund Management System as a result of which money is transferred directly to beneficiaries. There is no intermediate level of fund parking between the administrative department and beneficiaries. This makes the system quick and transparent. Pertinently, there are approximately 15.50 lakh active workers under MGNREGA in J&K.