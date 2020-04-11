Coronavirus: Bihar govt. steps up vigil in hotspot areas

AMN

Bihar government has instructed to step up vigil in hotspot areas of Siwan, Begusarai and Nawada districts to contain Coronavirus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked health officials to ensure comprehensive screening of maximum people in those areas where positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in large numbers. Additional security forces have been deployed in affected areas to enforce lockdown effectively.

Health check up of those people are being done who are living in 50 meter radius of hot spot areas of Siwan,Begusarai and Nawada districts. Over two hundred people have been kept in quarantine in those areas where 23 people of a family were detected positive. NDRF jawans have been pressed into service for sanitization. The administration has stopped movement of boats in river Ganga.