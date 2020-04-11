54 new patients of COVID-19 in Gujarat

AMN
In Gujarat, the total number of confirmed cases for Covid 19 reached 432 with 54 new cases reported in the last 12 hours. State Health Department said 31 new cases were reported in Ahmedabad, 28 from Vaodara , 3 from Anand and one each from Bhavnagar and Surat.
Principal Secretary of Health department Jayanti Ravi said 376 Covid 19 patients are stable while 3 are on the ventilator. One patient was discharged from Gandhinagar today, so far 34 patients have been discharged after complete recovery.