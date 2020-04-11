Delhi reports 183 new cases of COVID-19

AMN
A total of 183 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Delhi during the last twenty four hours taking the total number of cases to 903. Delhi government has confirmed that 27 patients have been cured and discharged and 14 deaths have been reported in the National Capital.
Cases related to Markaz has contribution of around 65 per cent out of total confirmed cases in Delhi. A total 584 confirmed cases have been reported from Markaz. Delhi government has conducted eleven thousand sixty one tests so far.