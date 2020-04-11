J&K LG’s Advisor: Collective efforts required to combat COVID-19

AMN

Advisor to Leutinent Govorner, KK Sharma yesterday said that collective and sustained effort are required from every section of society to combat the pandemic of COVID 19. He was interacting with a group of industrialists who met him in Jammu and presented contributions to J&K Relief Fund in support of the government for fighting COVID 19 Pandemic.

Various industrial groups presented cheques worth Rs. 40 Lakh to the Advisor. Kathua Industrial Association also conveyed that their Association shall be contributing Rs 15.00 Lakh to J&K Relief Fund.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce appreciated the gesture of unit holders and hoped that they will continue their support in this challenging fight against COVID pandemic. He hoped that more industrialists shall come forward in support of the Government in this hour of need. The industrialists highlighted various issues being faced by them and the importance of Packaging Material for the industry and requested to allow more Packaging units to resume their activities.

Advisor gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the Industrial representatives and thanked the them for their concern and contribution in fight against the pandemic. He assured them to look into the issues highlighted by them for their redressal. He stressed the need for maintaining social distancing, use of sanitizers and masks along with following proper hygiene by the workers in the factories.