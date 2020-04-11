Cases registered for defying prohibitory orders in Leh

AMN

In Leh, 41 separate cases for defying prohibitory orders have been registered during the lockdown.

Leh Police Station has registered FIRs under section 188 IPC and 51 section of Disaster Management Act 2005 for plying of vehicles without valid permit and engaging labourers for construction purposes .

The police also have seized all the vehicles involved in the violations. Administration has invoked disaster management act, pandemic disease act and imposed 144 of IPC in Ladakh as part of measures for effective implementation of lockdown to contain COVID-19.