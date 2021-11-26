Union Minister R.K. Singh, CM Shivraj Singh lay foundation stone of solar power parks

AMN

In Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh laid foundation stone of 1500 MW capacity solar power parks of Agar, Shajapur, and Neemuch districts on Thursday. The project will involve a cost of Rs 5250 crores. They also signed contracts with private investors for Pradhan Mantri Kusum yojna while Urja Saksharta Abhiyaan was also launched for the purpose of public awareness in the field of energy conservation.

Chief Minister has said that Madhya Pradesh is fast moving towards fulfilling the target of PM Narendra Modi of meeting 50 percent of the country’s energy requirement till 2030 with solar energy. More than 5300 MW of solar power is being produced in the state every day.

Union Minister R.K. Singh said that the government has made one lakh 59 thousand kilometers of electricity grid and has provided electricity to every household.

In these solar projects of 1500 MW, 2 units of 550 MW in Agar, 3 units of 450 MW in Shajapur and 3 units of 500 MW capacity in Neemuch districts will be installed. Power generation from the projects will start in March 2023.