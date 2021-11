AMN

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mizoram in the early hours today. Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the state including the capital city Aizawl at 5.15 a.m.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake lay 73 km southeast of Thenzawl in Serchhip district.

Officials from the state disaster management department said that there is no report of casualties or damages to properties.