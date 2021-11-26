UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launches Online Course on Indian Constitution
Germany: Post-Merkel coalition promises new agenda of governance
Meghalaya: 12 Congress MLAs including Former CM Mukul Sangma join TMC
इंडियन आवाज़     26 Nov 2021 07:32:49      انڈین آواز

FM Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates new building of Income-tax department

AMN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that good GST figures for next two years are very important to achieve economic growth.

She was speaking on the occasion of felicitation of the winners of the President’s certificate of appreciation at an investiture ceremony in Lucknow. Union Minister of state for finance, Pankaj Chaudhary was also present in the function organized by CBIC and Finance department.

Terming GST as the barometer of the Indian economy Union Finance Minister said that From March 2020 to till second wave of covid, custom and excise has done extraordinary work.

Later in another function, She inaugurated the new building of the Income-tax department. Chief Minister of state Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

SPORTS

First Test match between India and New Zealand begins in Kanpur

India were 82 for 2 in their first innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, a shortwhile ago. ...

Saudi Arabia launches first women’s football league

It is only a few years since Saudi women were allowed inside stadiums to watch soccer matches. Now Saudi Arabi ...

India commences title defence campaign against France in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion India start favourite against France as they commence their campaign t ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

