FM Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates new building of Income-tax department

AMN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that good GST figures for next two years are very important to achieve economic growth.

She was speaking on the occasion of felicitation of the winners of the President’s certificate of appreciation at an investiture ceremony in Lucknow. Union Minister of state for finance, Pankaj Chaudhary was also present in the function organized by CBIC and Finance department.

Terming GST as the barometer of the Indian economy Union Finance Minister said that From March 2020 to till second wave of covid, custom and excise has done extraordinary work.

Later in another function, She inaugurated the new building of the Income-tax department. Chief Minister of state Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.