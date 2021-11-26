UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
MeT predicts heavy rain in Chennai and different parts of Tamil Nadu

AMN

In Tamil Nadu, the Regional Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal areas, delta, and western districts for another three days. Incessant rains coupled with thunder and lightning are being witnessed in the State due to the existing upper air cyclonic circulation.

Due to the prevailing situation, Six districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur in North Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy to very heavy rains for the next 48 hours.

All the 37 districts of the State have received rainfall in the last 24 hours. According to the State Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam have received heavy rainfall. Till now the State has recorded 70 percent of excess rainfall during this season. Two teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram. More than 9900 people have been given shelter in 109 temporary camps in eleven districts. In Chennai, more than 600 people have been given shelter in five relief camps. Five people have died in rain-related incidents till now. Control centres have been established in Chennai and districts. District administrations have been alerted to take immediate action as required. The Met department has also predicted rains due to a fresh upper air cyclonic circulation formed near South Andaman sea in the Bay of Bengal from 29th of this month. It is likely to form into a low pressure and move towards west northwestwards and bringing more rains to North Tamil Nadu.

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

