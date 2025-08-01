Ayush Mhatre to lead India U-19 on Australia tour

Ayush Mhatre will lead the Indian Under-19 team on a multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21. India will play three one-day matches and two four-day games against the Australian U-19 team, in what is expected to be a tough but valuable experience for the next generation of cricketers.

Mhatre was one of the standout performers in England, where he finished as the leading run-scorer in the Youth Tests with 340 runs from four innings, including two centuries and a fifty.

Vihaan Malhotra, who impressed in both formats in England, has been named vice-captain. The squad also features 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who turned heads during the England tour. He smashed 355 runs in the five-match ODI series, including the fastest recorded century in Youth ODI history – a blistering ton that underlined his rare talent.