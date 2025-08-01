WCL 2025 semifinal called off as India refuses to play with Pakistan

The organisers of the World Championships of Legends have called off the semifinal clash between the Indian Champions and the Pakistani Champions after the Indian players refused to play against Pakistan.

The Indians, who had started the tournament by forfeiting their league match against Pakistan because of the country’s support of terrorists and its role in the Pahalgam terror attack, pulled out of the game owing to the tremendous pressure and sentiments against the neighbouring country and conveyed their decision to the organisers yesterday.

India Champions had reached the semifinal after defeating the West Indies Champions in their previous match. India Champions have players like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Yousuf Pathan, all of whom refused to play against Pakistan Champions yesterday.