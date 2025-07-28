Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Tejaswin Shankar Sets New National Decathlon Record with 7,826 Pts in Poland

Jul 28, 2025

India’s Tejaswin Shankar has set a new national decathlon record for the second time, scoring 7,826 points to finish fourth at the Wieslaw Czapiewski Memorial 2025 athletics meet held in Poland yesterday. The 26-year-old surpassed his previous best of 7,666 points, which earned him a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Czechia’s Ondrej Kopecky, who set an all-time meet record, won the title with 8,254 points. He was followed by compatriot Vilem Strasky and Estonia’s Risto Lillemets.

