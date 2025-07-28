Tejaswin Shankar Sets New National Decathlon Record with 7,826 Pts in Poland

India’s Tejaswin Shankar has set a new national decathlon record for the second time, scoring 7,826 points to finish fourth at the Wieslaw Czapiewski Memorial 2025 athletics meet held in Poland yesterday. The 26-year-old surpassed his previous best of 7,666 points, which earned him a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Czechia’s Ondrej Kopecky, who set an all-time meet record, won the title with 8,254 points. He was followed by compatriot Vilem Strasky and Estonia’s Risto Lillemets.

Post navigation