Sports Minister felicitates FIDE Champion & Grandmaster Divya

SPORTS DESK

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today felicitated chess player Divya Deshmukh in New Delhi. Recently, Divya Deshmukh won the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final and became India’s 88th Grandmaster.

Indian chess prodigy Divya and veteran Grandmaster Koneru Humpy made the nation proud with a dominant performance at the recently concluded tournament in Georgia. Koneru Humpy was also felicitated who joined the function virtually.

During the event, Mr. Mandaviya lauded the performances of Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy saying that the two Grandmasters will inspire the future generation. He said, more youngsters will now take interest in sports, especially chess. With India also set to host the FIDE Men’s World Cup 2025 in Goa this October, Dr. Mandaviya said, India’s victory in the Women’s Chess World Cup is not only a testament to the sporting prowess of Bharat, but also highlights the robust sporting ecosystem built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, several steps have been taken to transform the sports ecosystem by the government. He said, Khelo Bharat Niti was recently announced and the National Sports Governance Bill will be considered in Parliament to bring good governance in sports. He said, after its passage and implementation, the nation will witness further growth in sports development.

Speaking on this occasion, Divya Deshmukh said, she is very happy that the title has come to India. She lauded the performance of Koneru Humpy saying that she played very well. She said, the biggest joy was in knowing that no matter who won, the title would come to India.

Echoing the same view, Grandmaster Koneru Humpy said, it was a very long and exhaustive tournament. She added that India dominated the finals with chess players from two generations facing each other, and the title came to India.