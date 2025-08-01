Durand Cup: Navy earn crucial win over rival Real Kashmir FC

Indian Navy Football Team (INFT) earned a crucial 2-1 win over rival Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) in a closely contested Group F encounter of the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup 2025 played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal today.

Indian Navy Football Team struck early in the 6th minute when Roshan Panna made a slick run down the right and delivered a low cross into the box. Vijay Marandi tapped the ball in with his knee handling Navy the lead amid loud cheers from the local crowd. After the first half remained 1-0 in Indian Navy’s favour, Franck William Sessegnon of Real Kashmir FC levelled the score in the 64th minute. However, the players of the Indian Navy were quick to regain their lead and just six minute later in the 70th minute Sreyas VG struck another goal for the team thus restoring Navy’s advantage at 2-1.

The local team- TRAU FC will face Real Kashmir FC in their second match on the 4th of this month while another local team- NEROCA FC will clash with the Indian Navy Football Team on the 7th of this month. The knockout matches of Group F of Durand Cup 2025 is being played at Imphal.