Bihar: Mascot of Asia Rugby Under- 20 Championship unveiled

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today unveiled the mascot of Asia Rugby Under 20 ( Sevens) Championship to be held at Rajgir on 9th and 10th August.

Under the Championship Men’s and Women’s teams of Asia will lock horns for the trophy at Rajgir Sports Complex. This event is being organised first time in Bihar. The top eight countries of Asia will participate in the championship which is a seven-member team event.

Besides India, rugby-playing Asian countries like Hong Kong, China, UAE, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Nepal will play in the Championship.

The mascot of the Asia Rugby Championship has been named Ashoka which is a rabbit and symbolizes agility which is key requisite of the game.

The Chief Minister extended best wishes to the players and organizers of the Championship.

President of the Rugby India and renowned actor Rahul Bose was also present during unveilment of the mascot at the CM secretariat.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other senior officials were also present during the function.