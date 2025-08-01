Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian women wrestlers shine at U17 World Championships with 5 medals

Aug 1, 2025
Indian women wrestlers delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens yesterday, securing a total of five medals, including two gold, two silver, and one bronze.

The historic campaign was kick-started by Rachana, who made headlines by winning India’s first-ever gold in the women’s 43 kg freestyle category with a commanding 3-0 victory over China’s Xin Huang. Soon after, Ashvini Vishnoi added to the glory by clinching another gold in the 65 kg category, defeating Uzbekistan’s Mukhayyo Rakhimjonova 3-0.

In the 57kg category, Moni took silver after a close loss to Kazakhstan’s Madkhiya Usmanov, a 5-6. India’s second silver came from Kajal, who put up a strong fight in the 73kg final but lost to China’s Wenjin Qiu. In the 49kg category, Komal Verma secured a bronze, defeating Anhelina Burkina of UWW 8-3.

