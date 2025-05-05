Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UIDAI successfully conducts Face Authentication pilot for NEET Exam

May 5, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) successfully conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) on the use of face authentication during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 in New Delhi.

This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA), marking a significant step towards enhancing exam security and candidate verification processes using advanced biometric technology.

The PoC was aimed at evaluating the feasibility and effectiveness of Aadhaar-based face authentication as a means of verifying the identity of candidates appearing for one of India’s largest entrance examinations.

During the PoC, Aadhaar Face Authentication technology was deployed at select NEET centres in Delhi, and was integrated seamlessly with NIC’s digital infrastructure, and NTA’s examination protocols.

The face authentication was performed in real-time, using Aadhaar’s biometric database, making the process contactless and more streamlined. The results of the PoC showed a very high level of accuracy and efficiency in candidate verification.

This initiative also showcased the potential of Aadhaar face authentication as a secure, scalable, and student-friendly solution for identity verification in large-scale examinations. It also indicated the potential of its future use cases, and how it can play a role in significantly curbing attempts of impersonation during entrance exams.

The collaborative effort reflects government’s commitment to leveraging digital innovation for improving transparency and security in public services.

