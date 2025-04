The unemployment rate in rural areas has marginally declined from 4.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent. The latest Annual Report of the Periodic Labour Force Survey, from January to December 2024, shows that the labour force participation rate in urban areas has increased from 50.3 per cent to over 51 per cent. The worker population ratio has slightly improved across all categories, particularly in the overall worker population ratio from 47 per cent to 47.6 per cent in urban areas.

