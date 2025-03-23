Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

JOBS/ CAREER

NTA extends CUET-UG 2025 registration deadline to March 24

Mar 23, 2025
NTA extends CUET-UG 2025 registration deadline to March 24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2025. Candidates can now submit their online applications till the 24th of March. The last date for fee submission has also been extended from the 23rd to the 25th of March up to 11:50 PM. The window for application corrections will be open from the 26th to the 28th of March. The Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses offered by central, state, private, deemed and government institutions must fill out the online form at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held between the 8th of May and the 1st of June this year. It will be a computer-based test conducted across India and in 15 cities outside the country.

Related Post

JOBS/ CAREER

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 to be announced this week

Mar 22, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER REGIONAL AWAAZ

Odisha: Students can now pursue B.Ed. degree immediately after Class 12

Mar 13, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER TOP AWAAZ

Textbooks to be digitised for all 22 scheduled languages: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mar 11, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

European nations tighten US travel advisories amid detentions

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hamas political leader killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

1st Indian Film Festival begins in US, showcasing PM Modi’s vision

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER

NTA extends CUET-UG 2025 registration deadline to March 24

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!