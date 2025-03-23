NTA extends CUET-UG 2025 registration deadline to March 24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2025. Candidates can now submit their online applications till the 24th of March. The last date for fee submission has also been extended from the 23rd to the 25th of March up to 11:50 PM. The window for application corrections will be open from the 26th to the 28th of March. The Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses offered by central, state, private, deemed and government institutions must fill out the online form at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held between the 8th of May and the 1st of June this year. It will be a computer-based test conducted across India and in 15 cities outside the country.