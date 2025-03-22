BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 to be announced this week

AMN / PATNA

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is likely to announce the Class 12 results by the end of March. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate examination can access their results on bsebinter.org and results. biharboardonline.com, once declared. To check their results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will declare the BSEB Inter 2025 results in a press conference, along with key details such as pass percentages, list of toppers, re-evaluation process, and supplementary exam dates.

This year, a total of 12,92,313 students appeared for the Intermediate exams across 1,677 centres in Bihar. Among them, 6,41,847 were girls and 6,50,466 were boys.

To qualify in the BSEB Class 12 examination 2025, students must secure at least 33% marks in theory papers and 40% marks in practical exams.

The overall pass percentage across all streams last year stood at 87.21 per cent. Stream-wise, the pass percentage was 87.80 per cent in science, 86.15 per cent in arts, 94.88 per cent in commerce, and 85.38 per cent in the vocational stream. In 2023, the overall pass percentage for BSEB Intermediate was 83.70 per cent, marking a three per cent rise from 2022’s 80.15 per cent. In 2021, the overall pass rate dropped to 78.04 per cent from 80.44 per cent in 2020. Prior to this, the pass percentage had not consistently crossed the 80 per cent mark. In 2019, it was 79.76 per cent, while in 2018, it stood at 52.95 per cent.