Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

JOBS/ CAREER REGIONAL AWAAZ

Odisha: Students can now pursue B.Ed. degree immediately after Class 12

Mar 13, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Students in Odisha can now pursue a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree immediately after completing Class 12, as per the guidelines set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Eligible students can enroll in the B.Ed. program through the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP). The program will offer a four-year B.Ed. course, enabling students to complete their degree in a shorter timeframe compared to the current five-year duration. Odisha’s Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, said today that eight of the 16 government-run teacher training institutes in the state have entered into agreements with nearby colleges to facilitate the program. He also stated that this move aims to streamline teacher education, provide students with an early start in their teaching careers, and enhance the overall quality of education in the state.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K Speaker forms Business Advisory Committee to determine time allocation in house

Mar 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend Holika Dahan Shobhayatra in Gorakhpur

Mar 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal CM urges everyone to celebrate Holi peacefully

Mar 13, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K Speaker forms Business Advisory Committee to determine time allocation in house

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend Holika Dahan Shobhayatra in Gorakhpur

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal CM urges everyone to celebrate Holi peacefully

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER REGIONAL AWAAZ

Odisha: Students can now pursue B.Ed. degree immediately after Class 12

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!