Odisha: Students can now pursue B.Ed. degree immediately after Class 12

AMN/ WEB DESK

Students in Odisha can now pursue a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree immediately after completing Class 12, as per the guidelines set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Eligible students can enroll in the B.Ed. program through the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP). The program will offer a four-year B.Ed. course, enabling students to complete their degree in a shorter timeframe compared to the current five-year duration. Odisha’s Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, said today that eight of the 16 government-run teacher training institutes in the state have entered into agreements with nearby colleges to facilitate the program. He also stated that this move aims to streamline teacher education, provide students with an early start in their teaching careers, and enhance the overall quality of education in the state.