West Bengal CM urges everyone to celebrate Holi peacefully

AMN/ WEB DESK

The West Bengal government has called on people of all religions to celebrate the upcoming holiday in unity and harmony. For the first time, a meeting on Dol and Holi was held in Kolkata yesterday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and representatives of various religions in attendance. During the meeting, the Chief Minister urged everyone to celebrate Holi peacefully and announced that an even larger gathering would be organized next year. She also participated in Dandiya and Bhangra dances during the event.