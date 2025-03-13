Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend Holika Dahan Shobhayatra in Gorakhpur

Mar 13, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Celebration of Holi has begun in the Braj region and Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Holika Dahan Shobhayatra in Gorakhpur today. 

In the Braj region, Holi is being celebrated with religious fervour. Different types of Holi including lattmaar Holi, phoolon ki Holi, and laddu maar Holi are part of the month-long Holi celebration in Mathura-Vrindavan which starts from Vasant Panchami itself. Holika Dahan will be celebrated today and Huranga celebrations will take place at Baldev’s Dauji Temple and other locations from March 15th to 21st. CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the Holika Dahan Shobhayatra organised by Holika Dahan Utsav Samiti at Pandey Hata in Gorakhpur today. CM Yogi has instructed officials to take special precautions for the security of Holika Dahan sites, Holi festival, and processions.

