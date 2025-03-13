J&K Speaker forms Business Advisory Committee to determine time allocation in house

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has formed the crucial Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to determine the time allocation for business in the House. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that this committee includes experienced lawmakers from all political parties, including the opposition groups. The committee consists of five members from the ruling alliance and three from the opposition. The ruling alliance members are Ali Muhammad Sagar (National Conference), Mubarak Gul (National Conference), Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress), Muhammad Yousaf Tarigami (CPI-M), and Choudhary Muhammad Akram. The opposition members in the panel are Sunil Sharma (BJP), Sajad Gani Lone (PC), and Mir Muhammad Fayaz (PDP). The committee, headed by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, is responsible for managing the time for discussions in the House and overseeing the routine of the House.