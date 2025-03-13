Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K Speaker forms Business Advisory Committee to determine time allocation in house

Mar 13, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has formed the crucial Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to determine the time allocation for business in the House. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that this committee includes experienced lawmakers from all political parties, including the opposition groups. The committee consists of five members from the ruling alliance and three from the opposition. The ruling alliance members are Ali Muhammad Sagar (National Conference), Mubarak Gul (National Conference), Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress), Muhammad Yousaf Tarigami (CPI-M), and Choudhary Muhammad Akram. The opposition members in the panel are Sunil Sharma (BJP), Sajad Gani Lone (PC), and Mir Muhammad Fayaz (PDP). The committee, headed by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, is responsible for managing the time for discussions in the House and overseeing the routine of the House.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend Holika Dahan Shobhayatra in Gorakhpur

Mar 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal CM urges everyone to celebrate Holi peacefully

Mar 13, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER REGIONAL AWAAZ

Odisha: Students can now pursue B.Ed. degree immediately after Class 12

Mar 13, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K Speaker forms Business Advisory Committee to determine time allocation in house

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend Holika Dahan Shobhayatra in Gorakhpur

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal CM urges everyone to celebrate Holi peacefully

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER REGIONAL AWAAZ

Odisha: Students can now pursue B.Ed. degree immediately after Class 12

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!