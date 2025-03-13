Heatwave grips Odisha, temperatures soar beyond 40°C 

AMN/ WEB DESK

Odisha is going through a scorching heat wave condition with temperatures in different parts of the state surpassing 40°C. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for several districts, warning residents to take precautions against extreme conditions. Odisha has been grappling with soaring temperatures by mid-March, significantly impacting both coastal and inland regions. The western parts of the state, known for their intense summer heat, are expected to bear the brunt of the heatwave. The IMD has forecast that the heatwave conditions will persist for the next four days amid full-swing preparations for Holi. It has issued a combination of Yellow and Orange warnings across multiple districts until 16th of this month. Meanwhile, Odisha is also grappling with intense forest fires that have been spreading across numerous regions, which have affected nearly half of the state’s forested regions. The fires are spreading at an alarming rate and state forest department workers are battling round the clock to control the blazes.