Delhi Police Registers Case Against FIITJEE Over Fraud Allegations

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has registered a case based on multiple complaints received against FIITJEE Coaching Institute in New Delhi. A total of 192 complaints have been received against the institute, including representations from individual complainants and groups representing affected students’ parents. The complaints mention huge financial losses, false advertisements, and deceptive marketing tactics. Key individuals associated with the institution, including its Managing Director and other officials, have been accused of indulging in fraudulent practices.