Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says NEP 2020 is significant for futuristic education

AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that National Education Policy 2020 is significant for a futuristic education in the country while preserving traditional values.

Speaking at a Media Network’s Education conclave in New Delhi, the Minister emphasized that the National Education Policy has emerged as a visionary framework, shaping the future of learning in India.

He added that India has made notable progress in the education sector, with a strong focus on infrastructure, inclusivity, and modernization.

The Minister also stated that Education has always been a key pillar and major attraction for India’s youth. He said that NEP 2020 has developed into a forward-thinking framework that is influencing the future of education in the nation.

He also mentioned that the nation has nearly 30 crores students aged between 5 and 23, which underscores the significance of educational reforms in India.