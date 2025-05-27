Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says NEP 2020 is significant for futuristic education

May 27, 2025
AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that National Education Policy 2020 is significant for a futuristic education in the country while preserving traditional values.

Speaking at a Media Network’s Education conclave in New Delhi, the Minister emphasized that the National Education Policy has emerged as a visionary framework, shaping the future of learning in India.

He added that India has made notable progress in the education sector, with a strong focus on infrastructure, inclusivity, and modernization.

The Minister also stated that Education has always been a key pillar and major attraction for India’s youth. He said that NEP 2020 has developed into a forward-thinking framework that is influencing the future of education in the nation.

He also mentioned that the nation has nearly 30 crores students aged between 5 and 23, which underscores the significance of educational reforms in India.

