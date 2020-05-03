Tweet not deleted, I stand by it : Z I Khan

Web Desk

“It has been erroneously reported in a section of media that I have apologised for the tweet and deleted it. I have not apologised for the tweet and have not deleted it. I have apologised not for the tweet itself but because it was ill-timed and insensitive in the midst of a medical emergency faced by our country. The tweet is very much there on my twitter handle and facebook page. Moreover, I have said in my 1 May 2020 statement that I stand by my views and convictions. I will continue, now and in future, the fight against hate politics in the country. FIRs, arrests and imprisonments do not change this path which I have chosen consciously to save my country, my people and the Indian secular polity and the Constitution.”

Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan

New Delhi