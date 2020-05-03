Jamaat-e-Islami demands withdrawal of FIR against Dr Zafarul Islam Khan





AMN / NEW DELHI

INDIA’S prominent Muslim organization, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s has expressed serious concern over reports of an FIR registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police against Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission Dr Zafarul Islam Khan under grave sections of the penal code.

Jamaat President Syed Sadatullah Hussaini in a statement said: “Dr Zafarul Islam Khan is a respectable intellectual, writer and journalist. His writings in Urdu, Arabic and English are read all over the world. Currently, he is the Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission, an important legal and quasi-judicial institution. Speaking on and drawing the attention of the government towards the various injustices perpetrated on the minorities is part of his official duty. If the news of this FIR is true then it is apparent that not only the trusted individuals but also even important democratic institutions are no longer safe from the police transgression. This is a matter of great concern for the entire nation.”

The President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said: “One may differ with some of the aspects of the social media post of Dr Khan which is being used to file this FIR. He has also issued a note of clarification regarding it. Still the FIR is reported to have been registered evidently under the pressure of social media trolls and mischievous hate-mongering channels. Although the entire nation is watching how this very Police are continuously ignoring the extremely poisonous and hateful social media posts against the minorities and their religious sentiments. This action raises a question mark on the professionalism and objectivity of the Delhi Police.”

Mr. Hussaini praised the genuine efforts of Dr Khan, as the Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission, to solve the problems of the minorities. The JIH President said: “The timely actions by Dr Khan have increased the confidence of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and all the other minorities of Delhi on the Minorities Commission. He has written extensively against extremism and religious violence all over the world. He has been very critical of ISIS and other radical organizations through his statements and analytical articles and has played an important role in the fight against extremism. Today if he says something against the growing extremism and communalism in the country then it should be taken as his love for the people and the nation and as part of his ongoing fight against extremism and radicalism. We demand that the government and the Delhi Police should withdraw this case and stop the people who are misinterpreting the statement of Dr Khan to create division and hatred despite his clarification.”