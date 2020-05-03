Young scientist Manal Shakeel explains COVID info in Urdu



AMN / NEW DELHI

Ms Manal Shakeel, a young scientist from NCBS Bengaluru has explained in Urdu how and why correct information is most essential for protection and prevention against the Coronavirus. This video programme, is being run all over India, in different languages is named “Matrabhasha Vigyani”

The scientists of India are working at many different levels in the fight against Coronavirus. Last month when PM Modi had addressed the youth scientists of the nation regarding the creation of covid 19 vaccine, the most prestigious bio research centre NCBS and in STEM accepted this challenge immediately.



Along with this they also took up an initiative of releasing a video series in all Indian Languages to inform people about ways of preventing the spread of this disease. The young scientists explain what the virus is and how to stay safe from it in the videos. They also encouraged people to ask them any questions regarding it and also welcomed suggestions. They also busted many myths and false information being spread around concerning this virus.