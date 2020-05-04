Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
04 May 2020

Japan to extend state of emergency until May 31 over coronavirus outbreak

AMN

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe plans to extend the national state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak until May 31.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike confirmed in a live-streamed video on Sunday that Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told her that the government will extend the emergency status until the end of the month.

Abe on Thursday signalled it would be difficult to lift the emergency on May 6 as originally planned, citing severe conditions in the health-care system.

The extension means regional governors who are in favour of keeping the measure will be continued to be empowered to put business in suspension and to urge people to stay homes.

