COVID-19: Death toll rises to 28,446 in United Kingdom

AMN

The United Kingdom’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 28,446, an increase of 315, according to latest data today that includes hospitals and other settings like nursing homes.

The latest figures indicate that the UK’s toll is now edging closer to that in Italy, one of the worst hit countries in the pandemic where the figure stands at 28,710 this week.

The data, produced by the official Public Health England and its counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, records the number of deaths in a 24-hour reporting period.

Earlier data today published by NHS England, the body which leads the state-funded health system in Britain’s most populous nation, said there had been 327 deaths reported by hospitals in England in the reporting period.