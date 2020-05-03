Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 May 2020 03:12:20      انڈین آواز

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) condemns arrests of anti-CAA activists

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has strongly condemned the ongoing arrests of social workers, students and youths participating in the anti-CAA demonstrations by the Delhi Police.

Prof. Salim Engineer said: “It is a matter of regret that while the entire country is in lockdown and successfully fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with cooperation and trust, the Delhi Police is busy taking advantage of this situation. It is taking oppressive action against the anti-CAA protesters by linking them to the violence in the recent Delhi-riots. This raises questions on the fairness of the Delhi Police. On the other hand, there seems to be no action taken against those associated with the ruling party at the center, who openly spread hatred, provoked people, and those who carried out large-scale planned attacks in North-East Delhi in late February.


The Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Professor Salim Engineer in a statement to the media said: “We strongly condemn the ongoing arrests by the Delhi Police of prominent anti-CAA protestors by implicating them in various cases including slapping UAPA against some. We are particularly concerned about the arrest of Safoora Zargar, a research student of Jamia Millia Islamia who according to reports has been kept in solitary confinement in jail despite being in her second trimester of pregnancy. This action by the Delhi Police not only seems inhuman and biased but also appears to be motivated by vengeance. We urge the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Police to exercise fairness lest its image is tarnished by allegations of prejudice and high-handedness.”

This contrasting behavior by law enforcement authorities is sending a wrong message at a sensitive time. We expect the Central Government and the Delhi Police to take the necessary steps for restoring confidence in the government and police and to do justice without any bias and discrimination. Jamaat demands the release of Safoora Zargar and other research students of Jamia Millia Islamia.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Indian film student wins Sloan Foundation award at Tribeca

Indian film student wins Sloan Foundation award at Tribeca

By Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi While the best screenplay award to Prashant Nair-directed and Drishyam Films ...

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi Even as the Nationwide lockdown has got extended further with some relaxations, ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!