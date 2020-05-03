Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) condemns arrests of anti-CAA activists

AMN / New Delhi

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has strongly condemned the ongoing arrests of social workers, students and youths participating in the anti-CAA demonstrations by the Delhi Police.

Prof. Salim Engineer said: “It is a matter of regret that while the entire country is in lockdown and successfully fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with cooperation and trust, the Delhi Police is busy taking advantage of this situation. It is taking oppressive action against the anti-CAA protesters by linking them to the violence in the recent Delhi-riots. This raises questions on the fairness of the Delhi Police. On the other hand, there seems to be no action taken against those associated with the ruling party at the center, who openly spread hatred, provoked people, and those who carried out large-scale planned attacks in North-East Delhi in late February.



The Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Professor Salim Engineer in a statement to the media said: “We strongly condemn the ongoing arrests by the Delhi Police of prominent anti-CAA protestors by implicating them in various cases including slapping UAPA against some. We are particularly concerned about the arrest of Safoora Zargar, a research student of Jamia Millia Islamia who according to reports has been kept in solitary confinement in jail despite being in her second trimester of pregnancy. This action by the Delhi Police not only seems inhuman and biased but also appears to be motivated by vengeance. We urge the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Police to exercise fairness lest its image is tarnished by allegations of prejudice and high-handedness.”

This contrasting behavior by law enforcement authorities is sending a wrong message at a sensitive time. We expect the Central Government and the Delhi Police to take the necessary steps for restoring confidence in the government and police and to do justice without any bias and discrimination. Jamaat demands the release of Safoora Zargar and other research students of Jamia Millia Islamia.”