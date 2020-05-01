Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,72,719 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Lockdowns causing record fall in CO2 emissions
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,27,638 worldwide
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 May 2020 05:42:47      انڈین آواز

My tweet was insensitive, I apologize if it hurts you: Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Statement by Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman Delhi Minorities Commission

“The tweet issued by me on 28 April 2020 thanking Kuwait for taking note of the persecution of Indian Muslims, in the context of the North East district’s violence, has pained some people which never was my intention.

I realise that my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive in view of our county facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologize to all whose sentiments were hurt.

Further, the limitation of a tweet, which has to be very short by its very nature, was also responsible that the whole narrative was not made out in plain language.

The matter was blown out of all proportions by adding things into it which was neither my intention nor was meant. A section of media added lies into it, distorted and fabricated its content and attributed inflammatory opinion into it. I did not say so nor intended such things as they have been attributed to my tweet.

I have already stated in my previous statement as to how I have defended India in the Arab world on crucial issues. I will continue to do so, far from complaining against my country to any other country or Arab or Muslim world. This is against our Constitution, against my own views, upbringing and against my religious belief which teaches me that ‘love of homeland is part of Islam’.

I have taken serious note of a section of media which distorted my tweet and attributed to me things I never said. Appropriate legal notices have already been served on the news channel which championed in distorting my statement. If need be, further legal steps shall be taken.

I thank all my friends and well-wishers who stood by me in solidarity during this difficult time and I assure them that our struggle against bigotry and hate politics will continue within our institutions and within the framework of our Constitution which is the sole reference point of our polity.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

WEB DESK The Death of renowned actor Rishi Kapoor has left the country shocked and distressed. Fans and col ...

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

WEB DESK Renowned Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. The 67-year-old actor fought a t ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!