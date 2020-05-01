My tweet was insensitive, I apologize if it hurts you: Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan

Statement by Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman Delhi Minorities Commission

“The tweet issued by me on 28 April 2020 thanking Kuwait for taking note of the persecution of Indian Muslims, in the context of the North East district’s violence, has pained some people which never was my intention.

I realise that my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive in view of our county facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologize to all whose sentiments were hurt.

Further, the limitation of a tweet, which has to be very short by its very nature, was also responsible that the whole narrative was not made out in plain language.

The matter was blown out of all proportions by adding things into it which was neither my intention nor was meant. A section of media added lies into it, distorted and fabricated its content and attributed inflammatory opinion into it. I did not say so nor intended such things as they have been attributed to my tweet.

I have already stated in my previous statement as to how I have defended India in the Arab world on crucial issues. I will continue to do so, far from complaining against my country to any other country or Arab or Muslim world. This is against our Constitution, against my own views, upbringing and against my religious belief which teaches me that ‘love of homeland is part of Islam’.

I have taken serious note of a section of media which distorted my tweet and attributed to me things I never said. Appropriate legal notices have already been served on the news channel which championed in distorting my statement. If need be, further legal steps shall be taken.

I thank all my friends and well-wishers who stood by me in solidarity during this difficult time and I assure them that our struggle against bigotry and hate politics will continue within our institutions and within the framework of our Constitution which is the sole reference point of our polity.”