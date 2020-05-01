Latest News

Jharkhand 1st state to bring its migrants back home by train

Jharkhand becomes the first state to bring its migrant labourers back home by train. Today the first train run between Lingampally railway station in Telangana to Hatia railway station in Ranchi post Lockdown orders.

After Ministry of Home Affairs (MHAs) recent directives to states to bring back its stranded labourers, migrants and students issued on April 29, the effort by the state government has brought hopes on many faces.

DRM Hatia Railway station has confirmed AIR that the special train was run today from Lingampalli (Hyderabad) to Hatia(Jharkhand) on request of the state government and as per directions of Railway Ministry.

Any other train will be planned as per directions of Ministry of Railways and upon request from originating and destination states.

Earlier a mock drill was also carried out to manage people once they reach post Lockdown.

The mock drill will hence prove handy in management of the huge number of labourers coming from a Corona-hit state of Telangana.

The 24-coach train carrying migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand has started at 5 am today towards its destination.

The Special train is being run at the state’s request to Ministry of Railways.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had tweeted on Thursday that he had a conversation with the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to help Jharkhand bring their migrant labourers back to homes via railways from far-off distant places.

The train is bringing stranded labourers of Jharkhand from Telangana after Ministry of Railway gave a nod to this.

Around 1200 labourers are expected to reach their destination post midnight hours.

Sanitisation of Hatia railway station is being carried out under supervision of the railway officials.

