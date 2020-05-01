India calls upon G20 countries to come out with digital action plan to fight COVID-19

AMN

India has called upon the G20 countries to come out with a concrete Digital action plan to fight the Covid-19.

Communications and Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized on the responsibility of G20 nations to focus on making inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

He was attending an extraordinary virtual G20 Digital Economy Ministers meeting to discuss the challenges posed by the pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response harnessing Digital Technologies.

Mr. Prasad highlighted the steps taken by Indian Government to contain the spread and offered the roadmap for the world to emulate.

Mr Prasad also emphasized the importance to revive the economy while continuing the fight against COVID-19.

He said that next phase of digitalization is about applications that will impact livelihoods, accelerate various sectors, strengthen the supply chain and build a cyber safe worl