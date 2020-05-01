Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,72,719 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Lockdowns causing record fall in CO2 emissions
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,27,638 worldwide
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more
COVID-19: 35,043 cases reported in India so far

AMN

Total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 35,043 in the country. As per Health Ministry, 8889 patients have recovered after treatment and discharged from the hospitals, while 1147 patients have died.

Briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday, a Health Ministry official said recovery rate has improved from 13.06 per cent to above 25 percent in 14 days which is a positive sign. The doubling rate of novel coronavirus is now 11 days compared to 3.4 days before lockdown.

States whose doubling rate is better than national average and is between 11 to 20 days are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

States whose doubling rate is between 20 to 40 days include Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Kerala.

Assam, Telangana, Chattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh have doubling rate of above 40 days.

The fatality rate is 3.2 percent and comorbidities was found in COVID-19 patients in 78 percent of the deaths.

