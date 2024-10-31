Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Extends Deepavali Greetings to the State

AMN

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Deepavali, being celebrated today. The governor in a communique stated that this festival of lights signifies the victory of righteousness over evil and such occasions will surely inspire everyone to conquer the evils of modern day and build a society in which peace, amity and communal harmony prevail. The Governor appealed to people to buy local products so as to illuminate the lives of indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy greeted the people of the state on Deepavali. He said the darkness of the destructive rule of the past has been removed and the state will sparkle under the present public governance. He wished that every household will be filled with joy and happiness. He appealed to everyone to celebrate the festival without harming the environment and by taking precautions to avoid accidents.

Union Caol Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy wished that this festival brings peace and prosperity to every family. He prays to God that the festival brings new light in the lives of all. Former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that this Deepavali removes ignorance by lighting the lamps of Knowledge.