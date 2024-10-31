THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Extends Deepavali Greetings to the State

Oct 31, 2024

AMN

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Deepavali, being celebrated today. The governor in a communique stated that this festival of lights signifies the victory of righteousness over evil and such occasions will surely inspire everyone to conquer the evils of modern day and build a society in which peace, amity and communal harmony prevail. The Governor appealed to people to buy local products so as to illuminate the lives of indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy greeted the people of the state on Deepavali. He said the darkness of the destructive rule of the past has been removed and the state will sparkle under the present public governance. He wished that every household will be filled with joy and happiness. He appealed to everyone to celebrate the festival without harming the environment and by taking precautions to avoid accidents.

Union Caol Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy wished that this festival brings peace and prosperity to every family. He prays to God that the festival brings new light in the lives of all. Former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that this Deepavali removes ignorance by lighting the lamps of Knowledge.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar Hospitalized in Pune for Severe Chest Pain

Oct 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Other Regions

Oct 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Inspects Crowd Management at Railway Station

Oct 31, 2024

You missed

WOMEN

60 million girls face sexual assault going to school each year

October 31, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Every second 3 girls and 2 boys suffered child sexual violence in past 12 months globally

October 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar Hospitalized in Pune for Severe Chest Pain

October 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Extends Deepavali Greetings to the State

October 31, 2024