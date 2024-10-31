IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Other Regions

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka today. IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Rayalaseema. The weather agency has further informed that the above-normal temperature tendency over Northwest India and parts of Central India is likely to continue during the next one week. IMD said no significant weather is likely over the rest of the country.