THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Other Regions

Oct 31, 2024

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka today. IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Rayalaseema. The weather agency has further informed that the above-normal temperature tendency over Northwest India and parts of Central India is likely to continue during the next one week. IMD said no significant weather is likely over the rest of the country.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar Hospitalized in Pune for Severe Chest Pain

Oct 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Extends Deepavali Greetings to the State

Oct 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Inspects Crowd Management at Railway Station

Oct 31, 2024

You missed

WOMEN

60 million girls face sexual assault going to school each year

October 31, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Every second 3 girls and 2 boys suffered child sexual violence in past 12 months globally

October 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar Hospitalized in Pune for Severe Chest Pain

October 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Extends Deepavali Greetings to the State

October 31, 2024