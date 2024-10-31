Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Inspects Crowd Management at Railway Station

AMN

Divisional Railway Manager of Bhopal Division, Devashish Tripathi inspected the crowd management and arrangements made at ticket booking counters at Bhopal Railway Station and assessed the facilities available for passengers.

Apart from this, coach guidance display boards have been installed to assist passengers, making it easier for passengers to locate their coaches. ‘May I Help You’ desk has also been set up.

West Central Railway Zone Public Relations Officer BN Gupta told Akashvani that GRP and RPF are being deployed on both sides of the train for the convenience of passengers.

West Central Railway Zone has also set up crowd control rooms at Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota divisions. Officials from mechanical, operating, commercial, engineering departments and RPF have been deployed in these control rooms.