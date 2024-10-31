THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Inspects Crowd Management at Railway Station

Oct 31, 2024

AMN

Divisional Railway Manager of Bhopal Division, Devashish Tripathi inspected the crowd management and arrangements made at ticket booking counters at Bhopal Railway Station and assessed the facilities available for passengers.

Apart from this, coach guidance display boards have been installed to assist passengers, making it easier for passengers to locate their coaches. ‘May I Help You’ desk has also been set up.

West Central Railway Zone Public Relations Officer BN Gupta told Akashvani that GRP and RPF are being deployed on both sides of the train for the convenience of passengers.

West Central Railway Zone has also set up crowd control rooms at Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota divisions. Officials from mechanical, operating, commercial, engineering departments and RPF have been deployed in these control rooms.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar Hospitalized in Pune for Severe Chest Pain

Oct 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Extends Deepavali Greetings to the State

Oct 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Other Regions

Oct 31, 2024

You missed

WOMEN

60 million girls face sexual assault going to school each year

October 31, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Every second 3 girls and 2 boys suffered child sexual violence in past 12 months globally

October 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar Hospitalized in Pune for Severe Chest Pain

October 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Extends Deepavali Greetings to the State

October 31, 2024