President Murmu Invokes Dr. B.C. Roy’s Legacy at AIIMS Kalyani Convocation

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu attended the inaugural convocation ceremony of AIIMS Kalyani on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, delivering a powerful address to graduating medical students and faculty. She emphasized the critical role doctors play in nation-building and the importance of service, responsibility, and continuous learning.

President Murmu lauded the medical community for significantly improving India’s public health, citing the doubling of average life expectancy from 32 years at independence to approximately 70 years today. She specifically highlighted achievements in vaccination and disease eradication, including the successful elimination of trachoma.

However, she cautioned that new health challenges persist, particularly the rise of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, heart ailments, and obesity. “Doctors have a greater role than even the government in controlling these health issues,” President Murmu stated.

Congratulating AIIMS Kalyani’s first graduating class, the President underscored their unique position as the institution’s pioneering alumni. “You are not just graduates; you are the foundation and the future identity of this institution,” she remarked. She urged them to embrace lifelong learning, stressing the need to keep pace with rapid advancements in medical science.

President Murmu also evoked the legacy of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who founded Kalyani and provided free medical care even as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. She encouraged AIIMS Kalyani to emulate his example by becoming an Institute of National Pride and extending care to the underprivileged.

Finally, she called on doctors to lead by example in their own lives, emphasizing that preventive healthcare begins with proper diet and routine. “Advice from a doctor has a powerful influence—but when a doctor lives by that advice, the impact is even stronger,” she concluded.