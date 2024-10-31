THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar Hospitalized in Pune for Severe Chest Pain

Oct 31, 2024

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has been hospitalised in Pune in wee hours of today due to severe chest pain.

Shri Prakash Ambedkar is being treated at the ICU for a blood clot in his heart. His present condition is stable and he will go undergo angiography in the next hours.

As per VBA’s statement,since Prakash Ambedkar would be under observation for the next 3-5 days, VBA State President Rekha Tai Thakur, with the support of the Election Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee and Media and Research Department, will be leading the campaign of VBA for the next few days.

