THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Shines with Lights and Green Diwali Celebrations

Oct 31, 2024

AMN / PATNA

Different temples, iconic buildings, and houses in Bihar have been illuminated with colourful lights on the occasion of the festival of Diwali. Special events of Deepotsav are also being organised at different places in the state.

In Bihar, several signature buildings, iconic structures, and temples are wearing beautiful looks on the occasion of Diwali due to colourful lights. Signature buildings like Gyan Bhawan, Sardar Patel Bhawan, Bapu Tower, and famous temples like Mahavir Mandir in Patna are creating spectacular scenes with attractive lights. From North Bihar to South Bihar, the same enthusiasm is prevailing across the state. With the wish of prosperity and good health, Ganesh and Laxmi puja are being performed on the occasion.

People have decorated their houses beautifully on the auspicious occasion with rangoli. Handmade diyas are also being used in houses, which signify our old tradition. Due to a series of awareness programs and people’s participation in making a clean environment, use of crackers has also decreased across the state. In urban areas, a large number of people are celebrating green diwali, this time in a commitment to pollution-free diwali.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar Hospitalized in Pune for Severe Chest Pain

Oct 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Extends Deepavali Greetings to the State

Oct 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Other Regions

Oct 31, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

POLLUTION दिवाली पर जहरीली हुई दिल्ली, एयर क्वलिटी ‘बहुत खराब’ श्रेणी में दर्ज

November 1, 2024
HINDI SECTION

NSAअजीत डोभाल ने अपने अमरीका-समकक्ष जेक सुलिवन के साथ बातचीत की

October 31, 2024
HINDI SECTION

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने गुजरात के कच्छ-क्षेत्र में सशस्त्र-बलों के कर्मियों के साथ दिवाली मनाई

October 31, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal on visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen India-Saudi Partnership

October 31, 2024