Bihar Shines with Lights and Green Diwali Celebrations

AMN / PATNA

Different temples, iconic buildings, and houses in Bihar have been illuminated with colourful lights on the occasion of the festival of Diwali. Special events of Deepotsav are also being organised at different places in the state.

In Bihar, several signature buildings, iconic structures, and temples are wearing beautiful looks on the occasion of Diwali due to colourful lights. Signature buildings like Gyan Bhawan, Sardar Patel Bhawan, Bapu Tower, and famous temples like Mahavir Mandir in Patna are creating spectacular scenes with attractive lights. From North Bihar to South Bihar, the same enthusiasm is prevailing across the state. With the wish of prosperity and good health, Ganesh and Laxmi puja are being performed on the occasion.

People have decorated their houses beautifully on the auspicious occasion with rangoli. Handmade diyas are also being used in houses, which signify our old tradition. Due to a series of awareness programs and people’s participation in making a clean environment, use of crackers has also decreased across the state. In urban areas, a large number of people are celebrating green diwali, this time in a commitment to pollution-free diwali.