Supreme Court dismisses plea for release of DMK minister V Senthil Balaji

The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea for release of DMK minister V Senthil Balaji who was arrested last June in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. The court also granted his custody to ED for five days until August 12.

The Madras High Court had earlier ruled against releasing the minister prompting him and his wife to move the apex court. The ED had also moved the top court contending that the High Court had erred in even entertaining a habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji’s wife after his remand.

The case against Balaji stems from alleged irregularities in the appointment of bus conductors in the Tamil Nadu transport department, as well as the appointment of drivers and junior engineers made during Balaji’s tenure as the Transport Minister between 2011 and 2015.