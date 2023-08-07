इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2023 03:41:26      انڈین آواز
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha membership restored of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi restored

file photo

The Lok Sabha secretariat today restored the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s membership in the Lower House. The decision was taken after the supreme court stayed Mr. Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case. Mr. Gandhi is a Lok Sabha member from Wayanad constituency in Kerala. He was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in march this year. Soon after Mr Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was restored, he reached Parliament and offered floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament House complex. 

