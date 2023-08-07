इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2023 05:13:13      انڈین آواز
National Handloom Day, PM Calls upon people to popularise local products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Vocal for Local has become a mass movement which has given a new impetus to the textile sector in the country. Addressing the 9th National Handloom Day celebration today at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi Mr Modi said that the schemes that have been initiated in the textile sector bring justice to weavers and artisans.

The Prime Minister also urged the poople to their commitment to popularise local products on National Handloom Day. Prime Minister Modi said that India’s vibrant handlooms exemplify the country’s diversity. He said that the government’s endeavour is to give wings to the aspirations of children of those associated with handlooms and handicrafts. Mr Modi said that to promote the handloom industry the government is giving loans without guarantee and providing raw material for the handloom weavers at discount rates. 

Talking about the GEM portal, he said that now every small enterprise can sell their project on GEM directly.  He added that at present, 1.75 lakh MSMEs are associated with GEM portal. He mentioned that the government is working to set up ‘Ekta Mall’ across the country to increase the sale of handicraft  products of all other states. Prime Minister Modi said through the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative has been launched to promote the unique products of  different districts. Mr Modi said that today the textile industry has reached at 1 lakh 30 thousand crore rupees and more 600 textile clusters have been opened across the country.

During the programme, Mr Modi launched the e-portal of ‘Bhartiya Vastra evam Shilp Kosh’- a Repository of Textiles and Crafts that has been developed by National Institute of Fashion Technology NIFT.

The programme was  attended by over 3000 handloom and khadi weavers, artisans and stakeholders from the textile and MSME sectors. The government started celebrating the National Handloom Day, with the first such celebration being held on 7th August, 2015. The date was specifically chosen as an ode to the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on 7th August, 1905 and had encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers.

