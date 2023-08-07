Back in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to attack Govt during no-confidence debate Tuesday

Andalib Akhter

MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi will speak in no-confidence motion discussion to be held in Lok Sabha on 8 August. He is likely to open the debate from the Congress side in the House tomorrow., according to party sources.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to Lok Sabha on Monday with his membership of the Lower House restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi’s restoration of the MP status was granted after the Lok Sabha secratariat issued a notice on Monday. Announcing the reinstatement of Gandhi as an MP, a Lok Sabha notification said in the wake of the SC order Friday, the disqualification has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements.

Rahul Gandhi who met reporters outside the Parliament on Monday said, “ Bhaiya aap log bhi khush lag rahein ho, ye kya ajeeb si baat hain?” (Brothers you too look happy, this is something confusing”)

The development in Rahul Gandhi’s political career seems to have come in an opportune moment when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been slapped with a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition bloc’s Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi.